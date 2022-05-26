The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) to Sell

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ACKAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC downgraded Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 31.50 to 38.90 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products.

