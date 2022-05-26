The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $133.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $151.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $108.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average is $135.45. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.80%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $661,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Castellan Group grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 45.5% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 27,935 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,184 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,936,000 after purchasing an additional 250,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.