The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Estée Lauder Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Estée Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $232.11 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.40.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.29.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,522,000 after purchasing an additional 77,459 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

