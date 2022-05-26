The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.4% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 46.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 618,845 shares of company stock valued at $39,601,992. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.07. 15,348,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,332,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $277.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

