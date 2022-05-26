Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Stock Price Down 2%

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 1,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 24,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.20 ($0.13).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.11 million and a PE ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Tetragon Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,009.62%.

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

