Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $713.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) will announce $713.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $715.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $712.70 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $638.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.08. 551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,693,000 after acquiring an additional 171,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

