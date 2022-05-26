Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Position Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 205.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,063 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $62.73 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.11.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

