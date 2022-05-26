Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Position Cut by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after purchasing an additional 929,756 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after purchasing an additional 77,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THC traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.40. 10,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,773. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.11.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

