Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.72

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.72 and last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 8378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.83) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.72) to €8.80 ($9.36) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 184.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Tenaris by 174.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 20,959 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 149.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

