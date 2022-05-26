Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 4,038 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $192,652.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,660 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,628.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after buying an additional 177,209 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tenable by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

