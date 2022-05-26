Teloscoin (TELOS) Hits Market Cap of $593,961.74

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $593,961.74 and $180,074.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 37% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

