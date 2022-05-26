Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives $17.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLS. B. Riley lowered their price target on Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. Telos has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $36.92.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telos will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $3,473,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $1,075,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

