Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. 33,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,319. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.1493 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.