TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD lessened its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TEGNA by 44.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

TGNA traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.65. 16,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,535. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.87.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

