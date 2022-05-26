Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Teekay Tankers posted earnings of ($1.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 132,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNK stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. 693,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,648. The company has a market cap of $710.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 23.81 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

