Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Up to $19.54

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.54, but opened at $20.35. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 829 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $977.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.