TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $10.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779,683 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 89.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,761 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,651 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 102.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,933 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

