Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down to $36.64

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.64, but opened at $35.02. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 638 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have commented on TARO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 840.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
