Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down to $36.64

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.64, but opened at $35.02. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 638 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on TARO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 840.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 159,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.6% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 220,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 39,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

