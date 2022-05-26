Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading 20% Higher

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating) shares traded up 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 296,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 67,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Tarku Resources Company Profile (CVE:TKU)

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

