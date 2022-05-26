Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading 20% Higher

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating) shares traded up 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 296,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 67,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93.
Tarku Resources Company Profile (CVE:TKU)
Read More
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Tarku Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarku Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.