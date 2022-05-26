Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $6.13 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $24.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.75 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $24.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Tango Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.76. 3,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,191. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after buying an additional 1,267,198 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

