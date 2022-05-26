Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.97 Million

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) will post sales of $5.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $6.13 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $24.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.75 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $24.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Tango Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.76. 3,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,191. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after buying an additional 1,267,198 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.