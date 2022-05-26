Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.99-$3.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.39 billion-$30.39 billion.
NYSE:TAK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.86. 289,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,387. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
