Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.99-$3.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.39 billion-$30.39 billion.

NYSE:TAK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.86. 289,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,387. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after acquiring an additional 509,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 842,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,993,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after acquiring an additional 274,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 32,527 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,757,000. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

