Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. TheStreet downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 684,323 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after purchasing an additional 432,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.76. The company had a trading volume of 60,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,296. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.85. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

