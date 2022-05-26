Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,573,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 3.84% of Home Plate Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

HPLT remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76. Home Plate Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

