Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,000. Exelon makes up about 0.8% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.16. 5,005,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

