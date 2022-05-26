Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 590,000 ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 590,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,959,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,351,000.

Get ROC Energy Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ROCAU traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08. ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $11.17.

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.