Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,000. FedEx comprises about 0.5% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $12,615,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 27,177 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 64,631 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,383 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $7.98 on Thursday, hitting $212.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.80 and a 200-day moving average of $230.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

