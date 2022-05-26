Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of ESGEN Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,017,000.

NASDAQ ESAC remained flat at $$10.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

