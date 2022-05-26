Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New $8.40 Million Investment in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 840,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000.

Shares of LFACU remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on a business in the financial services, technology, digital asset, or consumer products sectors.

