Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $3.81 Million in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 379,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,506,000.

Get LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ LGVCU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,076. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGVCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.