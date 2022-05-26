Taconic Capital Advisors LP Decreases Stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP cut its position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.04% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of SBEA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. 428,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,737. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

