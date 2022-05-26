T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Moffett Nathanson

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Moffett Nathanson to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TMUS. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.33.

TMUS stock opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.13.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after acquiring an additional 620,087 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

