System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Sells $171,995.60 in Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $171,995.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,450,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,793,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 22,079 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $243,089.79.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $1,082,507.23.

On Friday, April 29th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 350,000 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $4,508,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $2,073,000.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $714,024.58.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $7,880,063.36.

Shares of System1 stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. System1, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95.

SST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of System1 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in System1 in the first quarter valued at $394,407,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth about $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth about $3,438,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth about $1,473,000.

About System1 (Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

