Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after buying an additional 58,309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after buying an additional 232,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,680 shares of company stock worth $12,154,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.17. 87,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,965. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

