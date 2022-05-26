Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.01-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.45.

SNPS stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.17. 945,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,679. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.30. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a one year low of $247.87 and a one year high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

