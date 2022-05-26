Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $299.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.87 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.30.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

