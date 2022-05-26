Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) CFO Michael Vangsted Jensen Buys 9,500 Shares

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) CFO Michael Vangsted Jensen bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $10,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. Synlogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 3,067.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYBX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Synlogic by 663.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

