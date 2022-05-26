Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the April 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SSREY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,012. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSREY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 95 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

