Swing Price Tops $0.0265 on Exchanges (SWING)

Swing (SWING) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. Swing has a total market capitalization of $152,640.13 and $3.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Swing has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,750,389 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Swing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

