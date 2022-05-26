Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives $190.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWDBY shares. AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Danske upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.93. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.974 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 46.89%.

About Swedbank AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

