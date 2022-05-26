SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Shares Sold by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,228 shares during the quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVFC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,241. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 ( NASDAQ:SVFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($4.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter.

SVFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

