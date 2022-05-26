SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Sells $48,466.32 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,474.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.43 million, a PE ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $13.72.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.58 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 1,868,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5,847.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,298 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 891,370 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
