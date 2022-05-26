SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Sells $48,466.32 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,474.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.43 million, a PE ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.58 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STKL. TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 1,868,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5,847.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,298 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 891,370 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

