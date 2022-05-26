Summit Global Investments Takes $4 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 192,442 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 836,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,065,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

