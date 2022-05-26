Summit Global Investments Takes $3.70 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,817,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 237,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,522 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $9.60 on Thursday, reaching $324.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,151. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.90 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.01.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

