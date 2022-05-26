Summit Global Investments Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 2.0% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Walmart were worth $31,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,260,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.37. 9,037,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,986,492. The stock has a market cap of $339.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

