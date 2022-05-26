Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,389 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.36. The company had a trading volume of 32,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.27. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Europe dropped their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

