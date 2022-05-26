Summit Global Investments Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in NICE were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in NICE by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,591. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.32.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.