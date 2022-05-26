Summit Global Investments Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Summit Global Investments decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.28% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ EGRX traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.54. 1,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,495. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $591.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

