Summit Global Investments Has $1.62 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ COKE traded down $16.43 on Thursday, hitting $566.08. 461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $494.95 and a 200-day moving average of $533.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $375.85 and a 52 week high of $638.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

