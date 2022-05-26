Summit Global Investments Buys 2,002 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 636.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,246,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $105.91. 18,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $249.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $78.71 and a 1 year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.05%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

