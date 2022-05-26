Summit Global Investments Acquires 45,100 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.9% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,897,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,946,000 after purchasing an additional 128,424 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,306,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,039,000 after acquiring an additional 290,038 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,584,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,885,000 after acquiring an additional 476,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,896,000 after acquiring an additional 70,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,267,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,989,000 after acquiring an additional 408,686 shares in the last quarter.

VRRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

VRRM traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

